Black Friday may be less hectic this year

Black Friday is changing this year and it may actually be less hectic than usual.

Because social distancing is so important, stores are doing what they can to mitigate crowds. That includes doing away with hourly deals.

“You used to have to line up to get that 6 a.m. deal, that 5 a.m. deal, and retailers are making it a lot easier to get deals over the course of Black Friday or over the course of the entire weekend to discourage you from waiting in those lines on Black Friday and bunching up in crowds like they’re trying to avoid,” said Lisa Rowan, personal finance expert at Forbes Advisor.

Lines will be socially distanced, and stores will be monitoring how many people are in the store at once.

Sale prices will also be extended to online orders that you can pick up in store or curbside.

There will also be great Cyber Monday deals, but make sure you get those orders in as soon as possible.

“If you’re planning on shopping online during Black Friday weekend, now is the time to do it, because it gives you a little bit of extra time to make sure those packages are going to get to you before you want to put them under the tree,” said Rowan.

A lot of retailers will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, so keep that in mind while you plan ahead.

Deals are expected to last all through December.

