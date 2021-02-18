Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Abbott regarding winter weather situation, offered federal support

President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday evening regarding the severe winter weather that’s plagued the entire state.

According to a memo from the White House, Biden conveyed his support to Texans during this time. He told Abbott the federal government will work with state and local authorities to bring relief and address critical needs.

On Sunday, Abbott announced that the White House had issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas in response to the severe winter weather throughout the state.

Biden also shared his intentions to instruct additional federal agencies to look into any steps that could support Texas.

The memo ended by stating the Biden administration is ready should Texas or any other regions impacted by the winter weather need additional federal disaster support.

Texas has struggled to recover since cold and snowy weather enveloped the state this week. At one point, more than 4 million Texans were without power. While most have had their power restored, many are lacking access to clean water in the wake of the storms.

This article was written by Sydney Isenberg for KXXV.