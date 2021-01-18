Biden, Harris take part in service projects for MLK Day ahead of inauguration

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden Jill Biden

President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves after participating in a National Day of Service event at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

PHILADELPHIA — Two days from the inauguration, president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris are pitching in on Martin Luther King Jr. Day service projects.

Their work comes as a militarized and jittery Washington prepares for a swearing-in that will play out under extraordinary security.

Biden and his wife, Jill, joined an assembly line in a Philadelphia parking lot, filling food boxes for people in need.

Harris also took part in a service event in Washington.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops were being dispatched across the city to bolster security.

Monuments — including the King memorial — are closed to the public until after Wednesday’s inaugural events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss