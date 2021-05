Biden begins work on stimulus plan with congressional Dems

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President-elect Joe Biden still has two more months before he is sworn in, and while many Republicans are finding it difficult to accept his win, Biden is meeting with key Democrats in hopes of having a deal in place for an economic stimulus plan.

Biden has spoken with the top two Democrats in Congress — but not their Republican counterparts yet.

Biden’s transition team announced Thursday that he spoke by phone with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, thanking them for their congratulations and expressing “his commitment to uniting the country after a hard-fought campaign.”

The three spoke about “intensifying” the country’s coronavirus response and coping with the economic fallout the pandemic has inflected. They also discussed the “urgent need” to use the lame duck congressional session to approve bills on slowing the spread of COVID-19, as well as economic relief for “working families and small businesses, support for state and local governments trying to keep front-line workers on the payroll,” expanded unemployment insurance and expanded access to affordable health care.

Biden said Tuesday that he had not spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, though the two have been friends for years.

But there is still optimism this week among some on Capitol Hill a deal on economic stimulus can be approved during the lame duck session.

“The need is too urgent. We need to do it now. Not wait. Families are going to be coming together, even though in smaller groups for Thanksgiving. They should have the assurance of another stimulus payment by Thanksgiving. It’s doable,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut.