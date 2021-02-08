Biden admin to reengage with UN Human Rights Council, reversing another Trump-era policy

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Antony Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has announced plans to reengage with the much-maligned U.N. Human Rights Council that former President Donald Trump withdrew from almost three years ago.

The decision to join the Geneva-based UNHRC as an observer with an eye toward seeking election as a full member reverses another Trump-era move away from multilateral organizations and agreements.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out the plans Monday, a step likely to draw criticism from conservative lawmakers and the pro-Israel community.

Blinken acknowledges the council’s “flaws” and says it needs reform. Trump pulled out of the council in 2018 because of its disproportionate focus on Israel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss