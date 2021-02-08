Biden admin to reengage with UN Human Rights Council, reversing another Trump-era policy

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has announced plans to reengage with the much-maligned U.N. Human Rights Council that former President Donald Trump withdrew from almost three years ago.

The decision to join the Geneva-based UNHRC as an observer with an eye toward seeking election as a full member reverses another Trump-era move away from multilateral organizations and agreements.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out the plans Monday, a step likely to draw criticism from conservative lawmakers and the pro-Israel community.

Blinken acknowledges the council’s “flaws” and says it needs reform. Trump pulled out of the council in 2018 because of its disproportionate focus on Israel.