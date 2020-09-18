Bed Bath & Beyond release list of stores to close in 2020

FILE – In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

More than two months after Bed Bath & Beyond announced they were closing about 200 stores in the next few years, they are sharing the first 60 or so that will close by the end of the year.

In July, when they made the announcement, Bed Bath & Beyond said they had to close about 90 percent of their stores during the coronavirus pandemic and in-store sales were down 77 percent.

Before the pandemic, the company closed 40 stores in the first part of 2020.

The additional 200 represent about 20 percent of Bed Bath & beyond stores. The company also operates stores under other names, including World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus, buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon and Face Values.

USAToday reports during the pandemic, the company accelerated plans to roll out order online-pickup in store services.

Below is the list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in 2020, shared with USAToday :

Alabama

Birmingham: 1640 Gadsden Highway

Alabaster: 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway

Arizona

Phoenix: 10845 North Tatum Blvd.

California

City of Industry: 21640 Valley Blvd.

Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub

Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road

Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road

Stockton: 10822 Trinity Parkway

Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road

Colorado

Aurora: 23901 E. Orchard Road

Greeley: 4735 29th St.

Connecticut

Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Road

Farmington: 1603 Southeast Road

Milford: 1212 Boston Post Road

Torrington: 1914 East Main St.

Florida

Casselberry: 5803 S US Highway 17/92

Pembroke Pines: 11470 Pines Blvd.

Port St. Lucie: 10856 SW Village Parkway

Georgia

Douglasville: 6680 Douglas Blvd.

Illinois

Bolingbrook: 734 East Boughton Road

Chicago: 2838 North Broadway

DeKalb: 2530 Sycamore Road

Orland Park: 203 Orland Park Place

Indiana

Bloomington: 280 N. Gates Drive

Indianapolis: 6010 West 86th St.

Indianapolis: 8655 N. River Crossing Blvd.

Merrillville: 2520 East 79th Ave.

Kentucky

Lexington: 3220 Nicholasville Road

Louisiana

Harvey: 901 Manhattan Blvd.

Maine

Auburn: 730 Center St.

Maryland

Gaithersburg: 558 N. Frederick Ave.

Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle

Salisbury: 2653 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Michigan

Allen Park: 3180 Fairlane Drive

Missouri

Kansas City: 8520 North Evanston Ave.

Nebraska

Lincoln: 5040 N. 27th Street

New Jersey

Howell: 4075 Route 9

Rockaway: 202 Enterprise Drive

New York

Flushing: 40-24 College Point Blvd.

New York: 410 E. 61st St.

Rochester: 3349 Monroe Ave.

Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West

Syracuse: 3597 W Genesee St.

Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive

North Carolina

Concord: 8241 Concord Mills Blvd.

Raleigh: 6270 Glenwood Ave.

Ohio

Beavercreek: 2720 Towne Drive

Columbus: 1170 Polaris Parkway

Holland: 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road

Pickerington: 1750 Hill Road North

Oregon

Gresham: 719 NW 12th St.

Pennsylvania

Plymouth Meeting: 2410 Chemical Road

Tennessee

Nashville: 211 Opry Mills Drive

Texas

Austin: 9333 Research Blvd.

Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive

Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6

Watauga: 7616 Denton Highway

Utah

Layton: 2159 Harris Blvd.

West Jordan: 7142 South Plaza Center Drive

Virginia

Arlington: 900 Army Navy Drive

Washington

Everett: 1130 SE Everett Mall Way

West Virginia

Martinsburg: 172 Retail Commons Parkway

Wisconsin

Brookfield: 605 Main St.