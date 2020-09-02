Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver dead at age 75

New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver is shown in action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Shea Stadium in Queens, April 5, 1983, New York. It was the season opener. The Mets won 2-0. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Former Mets great Tom Seaver, a member of the 1992 Baseball Hall of Fame class, has died at the age of 75, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame said Seaver died in his sleep due to complications from Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

Seaver was a 13-time All Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner. He won a World Series title in 1969 with the Mets, and won all three of his Cy Young Awards with the Mets, during his tenure with the club that spanned from 1967 through 1977.

He also joined the Reds in 1977 and stayed with the team until 1982. After a return to the Mets in 1982, Seaver finished his career with stints with the White Sox and Red Sox.

With 311 victories, Seaver is one of just 24 MLB pitchers to win 300 games.

Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred issued a statement following Wednesday’s news.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Tom Seaver, one of the greatest pitchers of all-time,” Manfred said. “Tom was a gentleman who represented the best of our National Pastime. He was synonymous with the New York Mets and their unforgettable 1969 season. After their improbable World Series Championship, Tom became a household name to baseball fans – a responsibility he carried out with distinction throughout his life.”