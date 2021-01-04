Barstool Sports assisting businesses in Western New York struggling through pandemic

FILE – Smylie Kaufman and Dave Portnoy talk outside the gates of the World’s most prestigious golf tournament at Natural Light’s “Natty Shack” event on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Augusta, GA. (Paul Abell/AP Images for Natural Light)

Williamsville, N.Y.— Tricia Browne is the general manager of the Eagle House Restaurant in Williamsville. His business has been struggling during the pandemic.

“My staff just wants to get back to work and I think this shutdown been a lot longer than any of us restaurants anticipated,” said Browne.

Sunday, she got a call from someone who was looking to change that. It was Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports sending her a FaceTime.

The call to Eagle House #BarstoolFund pic.twitter.com/GKy9jckVPU — The Barstool Fund (@BarstoolFund) January 3, 2021

Portnoy has been making these calls all around the country. He’s letting small business owners know that they’ll be provided financial assistance for the remainder of the pandemic. It’s called The Barstool Fund. Businesses just need to send a video and explain why they need help.

“He put actions behind his words,” said Browne. “He actually stepped up and he’s doing something.”

This is the second business in WNY to receive help from the Barstool Fund. Last week, Squires Tap Room in Tonawanda got a call from Portnoy.

On the opposite end, Platter’s Chocolates donated $3,100 to the Barstool Fund to help other businesses.

So far, The Barstool Fund has raised $17 million and has helped 71 small businesses.

This story was first published by Jeff Rusack at WKBW in Buffalo, New York.