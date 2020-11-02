Bahamas lifts quarantine restrictions for visitors, updates COVID-19 rules

Mark Lanford kite boards against the backdrop of the Baht Mar resort ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Forecasters said the storm was on track to roll directly over the capital city before nearing the Florida coast. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen)

Visitors to the Bahamas will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days after the island updated its coronavirus rules over the weekend.

On Sunday, the island stated in a press release that anyone who visits must test negative for COVID-19 five days before arriving on the island, apply for a health travel visa, complete a daily questionnaire, and take a rapid antigen test the fifth day of your stay.

The antigen test is not required if you are leaving on the fifth day.

And you’re required to wear a mask and social distance in public places.

Beginning Nov. 14, visitors must opt into COVID-19 health insurance when applying for the health travel visas.

“The cost of the required COVID Health Insurance is included in the Bahamas Health Visa and paid in advance of travel,” island officials stated on its FAQ.

The island said anyone who presents a test older than five days would not be allowed entry.

Prior to the rules change on Sunday, visitors had to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival as part of its vacation-in-place.