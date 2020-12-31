Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year’s ceremonies

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Vatican Pope Back Problem

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis is helped by Monsignor Leoardo Sapienza as he walks down the steps to exchange holidays greeting with Vatican employees in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican. Pope Francis is skipping New Year’s ceremonies due to what the Vatican says is a painful back condition, the Vatican said Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is skipping New Year’s ceremonies due to what the Vatican says is a painful back condition.

A spokesman says Francis is suffering from “painful sciatica” and won’t preside at a year-end prayer service Thursday evening in St. Peter’s Basilica.

He also won’t celebrate Mass on New Year’s Day in the basilica.

Francis has suffered from the problem in the past. Sciatica can cause back and leg pain and is due to compression on nerve roots or on the sciatic nerve which runs from the lower spine down the thigh.

The spokesman said Francis will give a noon blessing on Friday.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Jackson Heights fire: 240 homeless, 21 hurt after flames tear through apartment building

Wednesday morning clouds give way to sun, warmth

NY Senate approves $212 billion state budget

Vaccine push continues nationwide

Neighbors push to stop LGA AirTrain

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire

'Looking very, very nice'