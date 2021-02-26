Baarack, a rescued sheep, ‘getting more confident every day’ after losing 75 pounds of wool

A sheep found wandering in Australia had more than 75 pounds of extra wool weighing it down. The sheep, named Baarack, received a much needed shearing by Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary after they rescued him earlier this month.

Underneath the heavy fleece, Baarack was actually underweight and is now bouncing back, thanks to his new friends.

“Baarack is getting more confident every day!” a TikTok from the sanctuary reads.

“That Baarack, despite being a prey animal, and having had so little contact with our kind, will now turn and face towards us, curiously walking forward to touch our outstretched hand, leaves us in little doubt that he associates the kindnesses we have afforded him with something worth associating with,” a post on the sanctuary’s Facebook page reads.

They detailed the love and care employees provided Baarack.

“From relieving him of all that wool, removing the long and pointy grass seed that had become wedged between his cornea and eyelid that had caused a nasty ulcer, through to the many hours we spent painstakingly plucking dozens and dozens of doggedly determined grass seeds that had ploughed their way into his flesh, Baarack, a being of reason, sees us as the good guys.”

Baarack was spotted in a forest by a property maintenance man doing work on a nearby property, a sanctuary employee told USA Today .

It appears the sheep was once owned, having an ear tag that was torn out, possibly by the thick fleece near his face.

Sheep need to be sheared at least once a year, according to experts, to keep the wool light enough for the animals and to prevent possible infection.