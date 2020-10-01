Authorities use pear to entice, capture escaped emu

In this photo released by the Haverhill Police Department, an emu walks on a neighborhood street on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Haverhill, Mass. An animal control officer with the assistance of patrol officers safely corralled the big bird. (Haverhill Police Department via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in a city north of Boston have captured an emu after the large flightless bird was spotted roaming local streets.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that the animal named Kermit escaped from the property of a Haverhill resident as she was preparing to relocate it to a farm in Maine.

Native to Australia, Emus are the world’s largest bird after the ostrich and can reach nearly 100 pounds and a height of almost six feet.

Authorities in Haverhill caught the bird two hours after it was sighted. They say an animal control officer enticed the emu by feeding it a pear from a nearby pear tree.