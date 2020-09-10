Attention ‘Harry Potter’ fans: Warner Brothers is selling bottled Butterbeer

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Attention 'Harry Potter' fans: Warner Brothers is selling bottled Butterbeer

Harry Potter cast members James Phelps, left, and Oliver Phelps make a non-alcoholic “butterbeer” toast as Universal Parks & Resorts announces the Harry Potter attraction is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2011. The attraction opened in Orlando, Fla. last summer has been a big hit. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you love “Harry Potter” and live in the United Kingdom, you’re in luck.

Warner Bros. says you can now purchase bottled Butterbeer.

The butterscotch-flavored beverage was only available in draught form at select Wizarding World locations, but not anymore.

Unfortunately for “Harry Potter” fans in the US, Warner Bros. says the bottled Butterbeer is only available in the U.K.

The site notes that consumers must purchase a maximum of three bottles per order.

It’s also available for purchase at Platform 9 ¾’s website.

The non-alcoholic drink is brewed in the U.K. and comes in souvenir glass bottles with a collectible label.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected

Man charged with murder in Boulder shooting

Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

How to help kids adjust to in-person learning

Kathryn Garcia talks mayoral run, anti-Asian attacks, food insecurity

Gorgeous, mile Tuesday before storm system moves in