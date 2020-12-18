Atlantic City auctioning off the chance to implode shuttered casino once owned by Trump

News media crews are set up outside Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino on The Boardwalk early in the morning Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014, in Atlantic City, N.J. The hotel and casino closed its doors early Tuesday, the fourth Atlantic City casino to go belly-up so far this year. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

An auction house in New Jersey is offering bidders the chance to blow up an Atlantic City casino and hotel once owned by President Donald Trump.

Bodnar’s Auction Sales says it will open auction bidding Saturday for the chance to press the button that will ignite the controlled implosion of the Trump Plaza Casino and Hotel.

According to a description on the live bidding website, all proceeds from the auction will “benefit” the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

“Ever since the start of this pandemic they have seen an increase of young children and adolescents benefit from the services of The Boys & Girl Club and are in need of all the assistance they can get for the community,” Bodnar’s said in its item description.

Bidding for the chance to implode the building is open to anyone, and Bodnar’s adds that the demolition can be conducted “anywhere in the world as well as close to the Plaza as we can safely get you there.”

Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino opened in 1984 — Trump’s first property on the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk. However, the casino closed in 2014 and has sat abandoned ever since.

In June, Carl Icahn — the senior lender for the Trump Plaza’s mortgage — submitted plans to Atlantic for the casino’s planned demolition. The city asked that the building be demolished because it had fallen into disrepair, and debris was falling to the boardwalk below.

The implosion of the casino is currently slated for early February, according to CNN.

Bidding in the auction is slated to open at 7 p.m. ET on January 19. Click here to participate.