Arson suspected after ballot box in California set on fire, police say

Fire officials in Los Angeles are investigating arson after an official ballot drop box was set on fire in Baldwin Park.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. – Arson officials in Los Angeles are investigating after someone set an official ballot drop box on fire Sunday night in Baldwin Park.

The Baldwin Park Police Department said on Facebook that they and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a ballot box on fire outside the Baldwin Park Library just before 8:30 p.m.

According to police, ballots recovered from the box were turned over to the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office.

The Los Angeles Times reported that firefighters shoved a hose through the box opening to put out the flames. They also had to use a power saw to cut the box open.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the mayor of Baldwin Park said 200 ballots were in the ballot box at the time of the incident.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn told CBS LA that all the ballots had been accounted for, and new ballets will be sent out to anyone whose ballot was affected.

Police said if you dropped your ballot off between 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 17 and 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 18, you can track your ballot or call the LA County Registrar’s Office at 562-503-2445‬.