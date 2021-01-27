Arrest made in Mexico in connection with murder of San Diego couple

Authorities in the Mexican state Baja California have arrested a suspect in connection with the deaths of a San Diego couple, whose bodies of were found in a well in Mexico late last year.

According Televisa, agents arrested a man identified as Emmanuel “N” in connection with the murder of 78-year-old Ian Hirschsohn and 73-year-old Kathy Harvey.

The pair were found in a well south of Ensenada, Mexico in late 2020.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement after the remains were found.

“The U.S. Department of State’s top priority is the safety and security of U.S. citizens. We are aware of reports that local authorities have discovered the remains of two people near San Quintin and are closely monitoring their ongoing investigation,” the statement read.

Neighbors and friends of Hirschsohn described him as highly-intelligent, active, and well-traveled

“He went to Mexico a lot. I’d say he went down at least every couple of months,” Hirschsohn’s Solana Beach neighbor and friend Jim Dietz said.

“He was a real gentleman. He wouldn’t say an unkind word about anybody,” Dietz said. “I feel very bad for [his kids] because they lost their mother a few years ago and now they lose their father in this kind of a tragic way. My heart goes out to them.

This story was originally published by Zac Self on KGTV in San Diego.

