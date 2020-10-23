Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Cleveland Clinic doctors following heart surgery

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter Friday to thank the Cleveland Clinic after he underwent a successful heart surgery.

Schwarzenegger said surgeons replaced his aortic valve, which accompanies a pulmonary valve he had replaced in a previous surgery.

The former Governor of California, “Terminator” star and bodybuilder said he feels fantastic and shared photos of himself touring the city of Cleveland.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!” Schwarzenegger wrote.

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020

Schwarzenegger’s last open-heart surgery was in 2018 at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

This article was written by Camryn Justice for WEWS.