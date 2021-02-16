Arne Sorenson: Marriott CEO dies at 62

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson, front, delivers a speech during a groundbreaking ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Wednesday Dec. 19, 2012. Construction crews on Wednesday began to build what is touted as Haiti’s first four-star branded hotel, a $45 million project expected to help boost the country’s economy. The Marriott hotel will create some 200 jobs and is scheduled to open in early 2015, officials said. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 62 years old.

The hotel chain called Sorenson’s death “unexpected,” though Marriott did announce two weeks ago that he would be reducing his schedule to continue cancer treatment.

Sorenson was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in May 2019.

He was Marriott’s first CEO outside of the founding family. J.W. Marriott Jr. — the company’s executive chairman — called Sorenson an “exceptional human being.”

Marriott said a new CEO is expected to be named within the next two weeks.