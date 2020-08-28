Army official: 2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in ‘routine training’ incident

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two soldiers were killed and three others were injured during an aircraft incident in the Coronado, California area, a U.S. Army official confirmed.

The incident happened sometime Thursday evening during what was described by a U.S. Army Special Operations Command public affairs officer as “routine training.”

The officer stated: “An element of U.S. Army Special Operations Command was conducting routine training in the vicinity of Coronado, California, on August 27, when an aircraft incident occurred. Two Soldiers were killed and three were injured. The area has been secured and an investigation into the incident is underway. More information will be released 24-hours following next of kin notification. Our sincere condolences go out the families and friends of the deceased. We thank you for not contacting them during this difficult time.”

ABC 10News learned the soldiers were taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital following the incident.

