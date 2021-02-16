Apple Watch 5, SE not charging, Apple might fix it for free

FILE – In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Apple’s new iPad brings PC-like trackpad capabilities for the first time, as the company seeks to make its tablet even more like a laptop computer. Apple says the trackpad will offer more precision than fingers in selecting text and switching between apps. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

If you have an older Apple Watch and it isn’t charging, the tech company says it could fix it for free.

According to Apple, the problem stems from a minor watchOS update that affected the Apple Watch 5 Series and the Apple Watch SE models, which has prompted the company to fix the problem for free.

The problem, Apple said, only affects “a very small number of customers” who have been experiencing issues with their watches not charging after it enters power reserve.

The company said it recently released the update watchOS 7.3.1, which Apple said would prevent the issue from happening to other Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE devices.

If your watch is affected, Apple says to contact support to set up a mail-in repair.