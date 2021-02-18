Apple to update syringe emoji amid COVID-19 vaccine rollout

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the country launches its inoculation campaign at the Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo on February 17, 2021.

Apple’s newest iOS update will include a change to the syringe emoji, which will make it more conducive to conversations about vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current syringe emoji used by Apple is filled with blood, indicating a blood draw. However, when Apple users update their phone’s operating system to iOS 14.5, the syringe will be filled with a clear liquid — an image that better represents a vaccine dose.

Apple is also introducing updated skin tone options for the “couple kissing” and “couple with a heart” emojis, and added more gender options to the “person with a beard” emoji. Apple also redesigned the “headphones” emoji so it more resembles the company’s line of AirPod Max headphones.

Apple has removed the blood from the syringe emoji in iOS 14.5, making it more versatile to represent vaccination 💉 https://t.co/tdSiIYB0gI pic.twitter.com/3R5gL83Cdz — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) February 16, 2021

Finally, the newest batch of emojis features a few completely new imaged: “heart on fire,” “bandaged heart,” “face in the clouds” and “face with spiral eyes.”

See all of Apple’s new emoji options here. The company plans to roll out iOS 14.5 to iPhone users in the spring.

