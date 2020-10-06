Apple to reportedly reveal new iPhone on Oct. 13

Apple is reportedly slated to reveal its next new iPhone on October 13. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Fans of Apple, rejoice. A reveal date for the next new iPhone has reportedly been announced – and it’s Oct. 13.

Apple announced Tuesday for consumers to join them virtually on its events page as they make some announcement from Apple Park at 10 a.m. PT next Tuesday.

According to Yahoo!, invites were sent out with the words “Hi, speed” at the top.

CNBC reported that the phones might be 5G since “5G is the next-generation cellular network that promises faster data speeds.”

In September, Apple unveiled several new Apple products, but the latest iPhone wasn’t present.

In April, Bloomberg reported that the iPhone 12 Pros would have a “new 3D lidar sensor for augmented reality, and three new cameras.”Apple will stream next week’s event on their website.