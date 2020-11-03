Apple to replace faulty Airpods Pro for free

FILE – The new Apple AirPods are demonstrated during an event to announce new products on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco. On Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, Apple launched a repair program that offers free repairs or replacements for another whole year if you’re experiencing issues with noise cancellation or static on your AirPods Pro, which was manufactured before October 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you’re having problems with your Airpods Pro, Apple wants to replace them for free.

The technology company launched a repair program that offers free repairs or replacements on defective Airpods Pro.

The program will replace your Airpods Pro if you’re experiencing noise cancellation issues, crackling or static.

Apple says a “small percentage of AirPods Pro” were affected.

Also, they must’ve been manufactured before October 2020.

The company says consumers have three options to get their Airpods fixed:



Apple says the program will cover the faulty Airpods for two years after Apple sold them.