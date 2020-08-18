Apple Music launching shows with Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain

National News

by: Scripps National / Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Apple Music launching shows with Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain

This combination photo shows, from left, Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood who will host radio shows on Apple Music. The streaming service announced that it will debut two new radio stations Tuesday: Apple Music Hits focused on popular songs of the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, as well as Apple Music Country, dedicated to the country music genre. Both channels will have daily on-air hosts but will also include several shows hosted by well-known musicians. (AP Photo)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music is launching several new radio shows hosted by A-list musical acts, including Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain, and Carrie Underwood.

The streaming service announced that it would debut two new radio stations Tuesday: Apple Music Hits focused on popular songs of the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, as well as Apple Music Country, dedicated to the country music genre.

“For the past five years, if ever there was a meaningful moment in music culture, Beats 1 was there bringing human curation to the forefront and drawing in listeners with exclusive shows from some of the most innovative, respected, and beloved people in music,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content in a news release. “Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love.”

Both channels will have daily on-air hosts but will also include several shows hosted by well-known musicians.

Apple Music Hits will include shows hosted by Snoop Dogg, Twain, Alanis Morissette, Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor, and Ciara.

Underwood, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, and Kelsea Ballerini will debut shows on Apple Music Country.

The company also announced in the press release they were renaming its Beats 1 radio station to Apple Music 1. Apple Music 1 will feature news shows hosted by Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Nile Rodgers, and other artists.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs