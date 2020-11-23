Annual report on dangerous toys warns of choking hazards, recalled toys being resold

by: Sarah Dewberry

Calico Critters and a VTech Drill & Learn Toolbox are among several toys a Florida consumer advocacy group has deemed dangerous in its annual toy safety report ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

On Monday, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund (PIRG) released its “Trouble in Toyland,” a guide to help keep children safe from dangerous toys.

The report warns about several toys being sold across the U.S. are choking hazards, recalled toys being resold on eBay, magnets being swallowed, noisy toys, and in-app purchases.

When it comes to toys with small parts, the report recommends parents inspecting the toys thoroughly “regardless of what the label does or doesn’t say.”

For noisy toys, the report says they can hurt your child’s hearing, so an adult should lower the volume or place tape over the speakers to “muffle the sound.”

Several toys mentioned in the report include:

Neutronball building sets and magnets made by Zen Magnets LLC are considered choking hazards, according to PRIG.

“Never allow young children to play with high-powered magnets, and talk with older children about the dangers of being careless and leaving them within reach of their siblings,” the report stated.

Toys that have been recalled – 6″ Promotional Aflac Doctor Duck, the Step2 Little Helper’s Children’s Grocery Shopping Cart, and the Fisher-Price Barbie Dream Camper — were recently found for sale on eBay.

“When shopping for toys, especially at garage sales and second-hand stores or sites, check saferproducts.gov to confirm the toy hasn’t already been recalled,” the report said.

The report is there to inform the public as well as suggest guidelines for lawmakers.

