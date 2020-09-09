Animals evacuated from California wildfires fill county shelters

Horses rescued from the path of the Valley Fire burning in Southern California.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BONITA, Calif.- Hundreds of animals evacuated due to the Valley Fire are staying at county shelters.

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services and the San Diego Humane Society are working together to rescue animals and care for them until they can be reunited with their owners.

Nearly 300 pets and livestock are currently staying at the San Diego County of Department of Animal Services shelter in Bonita and the Iron Oak Canyon Ranch on Campo Road in Spring Valley.

All horses should be brought to the Lakeside Rodeo Arena.

Alma Pereda brought her dogs to the shelter in Bonita after the hotel she was evacuated to did not accept pets.

“Pretty hectic trying to get what we can, rescue first your family and then your pets,” Pereda.

Kelly Campbell is the director of the county’s Department of Animal Services.

“We’re working to try to support folks do have teams out in the field who are scouting in areas that may have been inaccessible for evacuations, welfare checks on animals, “said Campbell.

They’re also trying to balance the needs of pet owners with the requirements of the pandemic.

“They love their animals, want to come and see them, but need to make sure not in closed quarters due to COVID,” said Campbell.

Household pets are still being accepted at the shelter in Bonita, but it’s at capacity for large animals. The county is looking at opening a third shelter.

This story originally reported by Rachel Bianco on 10news.com.

