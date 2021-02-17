Animal sanctuary in Texas mourns loss of nearly a dozen animals in freezing cold, power outages

A capuchin monkey named Joey, an ex-pet, is seen at Primarily Primates, Inc., Monday, April 26, 2010, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Historic low temperatures and rolling blackouts are not just impacting humans in Texas, it’s also taking a toll on animals.

Primarily Primates, a non-profit animal sanctuary in the San Antonio area, reports Wednesday they are mourning the loss of about 12 animals, including monkeys, lemurs and one chimpanzee.

The sanctuary says they have been without power since Monday morning. Staff and volunteers evacuated dozens of animals from the 78-acre facility and used heaters to keep the remaining animals safe from the temperatures.

“We know this unprecedented Arctic blast is taking a toll on humans, which is why we are so grateful to the San Antonio Zoo staff for helping us transport and care for animals as well as the more than 60 volunteers who have organized meetups and driven their 4x4s in treacherous conditions to bring us supplies,” said Priscilla Feral , president of Friends of Animals, which has managed the sanctuary since 2007.

“Their kindness brings some comfort during this nightmare.”

The chimpanzee that died was identified as Violet, who was 58 years old. The sanctuary says she was their oldest chimp, “but she certainly did not act like it.” They believe she died from a stroke, and not from hypothermia.

Primarily Primates takes in animals formerly used in research or entertainment industry, including gibbons, capuchins, chimpanzees, spider monkeys, macaques and lemurs.

