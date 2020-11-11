Animal lovers in Virginia repurpose political signs

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Now that the election is over, the question remains of what to do with leftover campaign signs.

Carolyn Beach and a group of her friends volunteer to help find missing pets and reunite them with their owners. She decided this was the perfect opportunity to upcycle the political yard signs.

“They’re great to spray paint or just use the metal part to use a poster board and put your lost pet flyer there,” explained Beach.

Her friend MaryBeth Ruger added that they can reuse them many times and they’re versatile.

“These signs are better than posting them on a lamp post or a pole because you can’t see that dog. Where these, you can post in the middle of anywhere, and people will look at them and remember that dog’s face,” said Ruger.

News 3 checked with Virginia Beach Waste Management and they said campaign signs should not be put in the blue recycle bins. Residents can put them in the trash or repurpose them.

If you have signs you’d like to donate to help this cause, you can take them to Already Been Chewed, a pet supply thrift shop at 3845 Bonney Road, Suite #101, Virginia Beach.

This story was first reported by Angela Bohon at WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.