Andrew Yang helps photographer facing attack on ferry

National News

by: Scripps National & Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Businessman Andrew Yang to suspend presidential campaign

A photographer who was shoved by a man who then came at him with a metal pole during a trip on the Staten Island ferry was helped by New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang.

Getty Images photographer Spencer Platt says he was on the top deck of the boat on Friday when a man pushed him, and Platt saw that he was carrying some kind of metal rod that he raised up over the photographer.

Platt got the attention of Yang and his campaign, who came out to help.

Yang says his impulse was to try to protect someone who was in trouble.

According to The Associated Press, police have not made an arrest.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Brooklyn mom's home plagued by leaks

Mr. G's forecast

Prudential Center welcomes fans for Devils-Islanders

Ex-Councilman Wills considering running for old seat after overturned conviction

Fashion icon Norma Kamali wants to change the way women look at aging with new book, "I Am Invincible"

Small Business Spotlight: Little Chef Little Cafe

Most New Yorkers wouldn’t re-elect Cuomo, PIX11 poll finds

Brooklyn's 75th Precinct Shakeup

Calls grow for Gov. Cuomo's resignation or impeachment

@PIX11News on Twitter