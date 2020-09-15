American Lung Association calling for transition to electric cars by 2050

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
American Lung Association calling for transition to electric cars by 2050
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Clean air can feel hard to find right now.

The American Lung Association is working help though, by supporting the production of electric cars.

The association wants every car to be electric by 2050 and says the move could save thousands of lives as well as billions of dollars.

“We know that air pollution is still a significant health threat,” said Paul Billings, Senior VP of Advocacy at the American Lung Association. “We know that air pollution makes respiratory infections worse and we know that climate change is impacting everyone’s health today.”

The association’s new report also calls for less coal power and more wind and solar. To get to their goal, they want people to learn more about electric cars.

“People have range anxiety. They are afraid they’re not going to be able to get as far as they need to go, but today’s electric cars can go 300 miles per charge. The average daily miles a consumer drives is around 40 or 50 miles, so you would only need to recharge maybe once, twice a week,” said Billings.

The association says auto and policy makers need to do a better job of advertising and selling these vehicles. They want to see more incentives to buy, and more charging infrastructure.

A review of more than 700 scientific studies found traffic pollution causes asthma attacks and impairs lung function. The America Lung Association says reducing emissions by 2050 could prevent 93,000 asthma attacks.

They say it could create a fairer world when it comes to health, since communities of color are more likely to live closer to major pollution sources.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants