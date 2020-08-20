American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

American Airlines is dropping flights to 15 U.S. cities in October when a federal requirement to serve those communities expires.

American said Thursday that it would consider other changes unless the federal government provides more money to the embattled airline industry.

The airline company said the suspensions would go in effect on Oct. 7.

For now, they are only in place for the October period, which runs through Nov. 3.

The decision appears designed to put pressure on Congress and the Trump administration to approve another $25 billion in relief for passenger airlines, which have seen traffic plummet during the coronavirus pandemic.

American has already received $5.8 billion and has applied for an additional federal loan of $4.9 billion.

