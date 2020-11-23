American Airlines plane forced to turn around Saturday after windshield cracks mid-flight

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, an American Eagle jet taxis at Boston’s Logan International Airport. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

CLEVELAND — An American Airlines flight headed to Cleveland Saturday afternoon had a scary setback after the windshield cracked mid-flight, according to American Airlines.

The flight, which departed from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago around 1:30 p.m., was in the air for approximately 30 minutes before a mechanical issue with the windscreen occurred and forced the flight to return to the airport, American Airlines said.

American Airlines said that the plane landed safely and taxied to the gate without incident, and after changing aircraft, re-departed for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

No injuries to any customers or crew members were reported, American Airlines said.

This story was originally published by Camryn Justice on WEWS in Cleveland.

