American Airlines: 2 arrested for assaulting other passengers, crew on flight diverted to Phoenix

American Airlines says two people were arrested Thursday after they verbally and physically assaulted other passengers and crew members on a flight that was diverted to Phoenix.

The airline said the flight was traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Los Angeles when it was diverted due to an in-flight customer altercation.

Once the flight arrived in Phoenix, local law enforcement officials removed and arrested two people for allegedly verbally and physically assaulting other customers and crew members.

American Airlines officials said, “their behavior was disturbing and unacceptable, and they have been placed on our internal refuse list pending further investigation.”

The incident remains under investigation.

The flight continued to Los Angeles’ LAX and arrived without further incident.

This article was written by Crystal Bedoya for KNXV.

