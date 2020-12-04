American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends youth athletes wear cloth face masks during games

by: Sarah Dewberry

American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends youth athletes wear cloth face masks during games

America’s largest group of child doctors updated its guidance on cloth face coverings for kids in sports to cover competition on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, and now recommend youth athletes wear cloth face masks during games.

The American Academy of Pediatrics‘ previous recommendation suggested they wear masks on the sidelines, in between drills, or when entering or leaving the field.

In addition to wearing masks during games, the AAP also suggests that practices are kept small and teams do not mix with other teams or coaches.

The AAP added that face coverings can be removed when participating in swimming, or where they could become a choking hazard or impair vision like in cheerleading, gymnastics, or wrestling.

