America remembers 9/11 on 19th anniversary of terror attacks

FILE – In this 1990 file photo, New York City skyline with World Trade Center’s twin towers in the center. Before the towers crumbled, before the doomed people jumped and the smoke billowed and the planes hit, the collective American memory summoned one fleeting fragment of beauty: a clear blue sky. (AP Photo, File)

On the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, the United States will mourn the thousands killed in the terror attacks in a series of memorials across the country.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of the memorial events — which have become solemn traditions in recent years — will look different in 2020. Some ceremonies will feature reduced capacity or will take place virtually to prevent the spread of the virus.

In New York City, a remembrance ceremony took place at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan — the former site of the World Trade Center. The names of all those killed in the New York attack were read aloud beginning at 8 a.m., and moments of silence were held at the times when the planes hit the towers and at the times when the towers fell.

In Washington, D.C., a large flag was unfurled at the Pentagon at the spot where a plane struck the building. A “virtual” ceremony will took place at the site at 9 a.m., which included Sec. of Defense Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley.

President Donald Trump participated in a somber ceremony at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Friday, delivering a speech in which he described the passengers’ bravery and detailed his administration’s fight against terrorism abroad.

On Friday, Trump signed a proclamation commemorating “the lives of those who perished on September 11, 2001, we pray for the families who carry on their legacies, and we honor the unmatched bravery of our Nation’s first responders. We also commend those who, in the days and years following the attack, answered the call to serve our country and continue to risk their lives in defense of the matchless blessings of freedom.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will also speak from the Flight 93 Memorial later on Tuesday.

While speaking with reporters in a gaggle Friday morning, Biden said his campaign had “taken down all its advertising” for the day, and that he would not be holding a press conference.

“It’s a solemn day. That’s how we’re going to keep it, OK?” Biden said.

Biden: “I’m not going to make any news today. I’m not going to talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down. It’s a solemn day. That’s how we’re going to keep it, OK? You can determine whether I make news but I’m not going to be holding any press confs.” pic.twitter.com/svpTXi6O3J — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 11, 2020