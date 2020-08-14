Amber Alert issued for infant and four missing children in Texas

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

An Amber Alert has been issued for five missing children last seen in Crystal City, Texas..

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

Justine Kaylee Lopez, white, female, 10 years old, 4-5, 80 lbs, black hair, black eyes.

Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, white, female, 9 years old, 4-3, 60 lbs black hair, and black eyes

Ruben Lopez Jr, white, male, 7 years old

Jordan Lopez, white, male, 4 years old, 3-3, 40 lbs, black hair, and black eyes

Jayden Lee Lopez, white, male, 11 months old



Victims were last seen at 11:25 a.m. Aug 8, in Crystal City, Texas.

Police are looking for Ruben Lopez, white, male, 29 years old, 5-6, 150 lbs, black eyes and brown hair in connection with this abduction.

Police are also looking for Roxanne Fuentes, white, female, 31 years old, 5-8, 120 lbs, black eyes and brown hair in connection with this abduction.

The suspects are driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Texas license plate number of MKV2702.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 374-3615.

This article was written by Ryan Garza for KRIS.