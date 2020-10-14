Amazon, Target and other retailers competing with early holiday shopping deals

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Wednesday is the second and last day of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event.

Though, it’s not the only retailer trying to get your business this time of year. Target also started its own deal days Tuesday. And Walmart actually got a head start and started offering deals on Sunday.

Popcart is a browser extension that helps you compare prices online. They say you might want to walk away from deals on last year’s electronics.

“Those may appear to be amazing deals because of the markdown, and that’s an interesting point about shopping online that what seems to be a very good deal, because you see 50% off, may not actually be the best deal you can get,” said Omri Traub, founder and CEO of Popcart.

This week isn’t your only chance to score savings.

“Amazon and those biggest retailers want to spread out your shopping over a longer time period, because they’re going to face incredible pressure to deliver everything on time, to deliver many more items than they have in previous years,” said Traub.

The competitive prices Walmart and Target offer this week may be foreshadowing what’s to come on Black Friday.

