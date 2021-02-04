Amazon plans to install cameras inside delivery vehicles

An Amazon delivery truck rolls along a street delivering packages on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Amazon says they plan to install cameras inside delivery vehicles that monitor and record drivers’ behavior during their shift.

USA Today reported that the AI-enabled cameras known as The Driveri would give real-time feedback to a driver and evaluates a driver’s performance while they are on the clock.

According to The Verge, the system will analyze camera and sensor data and flag potentially dangerous situations.

Amazon says the goal is to reduce collisions and encourage drivers to be safe when making deliveries, The Verge reported.

According to The Information, who was the first to report about the cameras, recently shared an instructional video uploaded to Vimeo, explaining how the cameras would work.