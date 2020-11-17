Amazon opens an online pharmacy in attempt to shake up another major industry

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK— Now sold on Amazon: insulin and inhalers.

The company said Tuesday that it has opened an online pharmacy, giving shoppers the chance to buy their medication on their phones and computers.

The move propels Amazon into a new business and could shake up the pharmacy industry.

The move puts the online retail giant in direct competition with big chains like CVS and Walgreens, who rely on their pharmacies to bring them a steady flow of shoppers who stop by frequently to pick up their medications.

Amazon said it will offer commonly prescribed medications starting, including creams, pills and medications that need to stay cold, like insulin.

Shoppers have to set up a profile on Amazon’s website and have doctors send prescriptions to Amazon.