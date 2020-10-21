Amazon allowing some employees to work from home until June 2021

Amazon announced that some employees would continue to work from home until the middle of next year amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Amazon announced that some employees would continue to work from home until the middle of next year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority, and it will be some time before things return to normal,” Amazon said in a blog post on its website. “Accordingly, work that can effectively be done from home can continue to be done from home through June 30, 2021.”

Back in July, the company opened its corporate buildings to allow office workers to come into work.

Amazon added that employees’ temperatures are checked before entry, they’ve switched up the office space for physical distancing, provide face coverings, and enhanced cleaning protocols.

According to Bloomberg, warehouse workers, who Amazon deems essential, will not work from home. They have continued working amid the pandemic.

Amazon announced back on Oct. 1 that more than 19,000 of its front-line workers at Amazon and Whole Foods in the US had tested positive or been presumed positive for the coronavirus.