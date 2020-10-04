Alumni at Amy Coney Barrett’s undergrad school sign letter of concern

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court hopeful Amy Coney Barrett graduated with honors in 1994 from a small liberal arts school — Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.

But more than 1,500 alumni are not proud of their school’s ties to the conservative lawyer and judge.

They have posted a letter on social media expressing their opposition to Barrett’s nomination to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court after Ginsburg’s death last month.

The letter came after Rhodes president Marjorie Hass praised Barrett for her academic record and her “professional distinction and achievement.”

The alumni letter criticizes Barrett’s stances on abortion law and the LBGTQ community.