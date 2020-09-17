Alligator spotted in Alabama storm surge caused by Hurricane Sally

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GULF SHORES, Ala. – An Alabama woman says Hurricane Sally brought more than strong winds and heavy rains to her area.

Tina Lambert Bennett spotted an alligator in the storm surge and captured the encounter on video.

Bennett says she was upstairs in her Gulf Shores property, surveying the damage, when she spotted the gator in her yard.

She believes the animal was at least 3.5 feet wide and 11 to 12 feet long.

When the hurricane hit, surrounding canals overflowed and filled the marshlands.

Bennett says she wants people to be aware of what can be in the water.

It’s not just alligators. She says there are also poisonous snakes in the area.

