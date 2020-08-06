All 8 ‘Harry Potter’ films will stream for free on Peacock starting in October

The three main characters of the Harry Potter films, British actor Daniel Radcliffe, right, actress Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, left, stand in front of the film’s poster, in London’s Leicester Square for the premier of their latest Harry Potter film, ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,’ Sunday Nov. 6, 2005. British actor Daniel Radcliffe, right, actress Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, left, (AP Photo/ Max Nash)

NBCUniversal’s Peacock will begin streaming all eight of the “Harry Potter” movies for free beginning in October after they leave HBO Max.

The films, NBC said in a press release, will be shown over the next six months.

“The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock in the press release. “We’ve built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, HBO Max is losing the Harry Potter franchise on Aug. 25 as part of a 2016 TV rights deal.