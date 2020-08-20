ALDI, Target recalling peaches linked to Salmonella outbreak

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BATAVIA, Ill. – ALDI and Target are recalling peaches due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

The Wawona-brand bagged peaches were sold at ALDI stores in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin between June 1, 2020 and the present, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The peaches were sold at ALDI in 2 lb. bags and had the following UPC codes, 033383322001 or 849315000400.

The CDC says the peaches were also available for purchase through ALDI’s partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

Target also announced a “fresh peach” recall on Wednesday, which links to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Health about the Salmonella outbreak. The department says Target is “in the process of removing peaches from its stores.”

Target says the following of its products are being recalled:



Peaches sold per pound: Target item number 267-03-4038 and UPC 492670340386

Peach sold “by the each”: Target item number 266-03-0010 and UPC 204038000005

Two-pound bags of peaches: Target item number 266-03-0002 and UPC 033383322056

Two-pound bag organic peaches: Target item number 267-50-4044 and UPC 849315000400

White peach sold per pound: Target item number 267-03-4405 and UPC 492670344056.

Consumers should not eat the peaches. Instead, the CDC says to throw them away, even if some of them were eaten and no one has gotten sick.

Once the peaches have been discarded, health officials suggest washing and sanitizing the places where the produce were stored, like countertops, refrigerator drawers and shelves. The CDC also urged restaurants, retailers, suppliers and distributers not to sell or ship the recalled peaches.

As of Wednesday, the CDC says a total of 68 people in nine states had been infected with outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis. Fourteen of those people were hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 29 to Aug. 3.

Evidence indicates that bagged peaches are a likely source of the outbreak.

“Many ill people report purchasing bagged peaches sold at certain ALDI stores in several states,” writes the CDC.

The CDC is investigating to find the source of contamination and to identify other retailers that may have sold tainted peaches.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection



Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria.

develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. Children younger than five years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

If you have Salmonella symptoms, talk to your health care provider, write down what you ate in the week before you got sick, and report the illness to your local health department.

