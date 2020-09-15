Alaska Airlines resumes flights in Portland, Spokane after temporarily suspending them due to hazardous air quality

Alaska Airlines resumes flights in Portland, Spokane after temporarily suspending them due to hazardous air quality

An Alaska Airlines plane comes in for a landing as another taxis for takeoff at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Friday, Jan.16, 2009, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in Portland and Spokane after temporarily suspending them on Monday due to hazardous air quality.

In a blog post on their website, the airline company said they canceled dozens of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights in Portland and Spokane.

The flights were canceled on Monday at 5 p.m. PT but resumed them on Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT.

Thirty-six people have now perished due to the wildfires that are ravaging California, Oregon, and Washington.

The Beachie Creek fire, which is currently burning in the northern part of the state since Aug. 16, is 15% contained, according to the Oregon wildfire dashboard.

