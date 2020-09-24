Airline is selling fully-stocked drink carts from retired planes

National News

by: Sam Cohen

Posted: / Updated:
Qantas lists a fully-stocked bar cart from a retired 747 on their website.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Ever wanted the convenience of an airplane drink cart without the painful smack to the elbow as it passes by? Qantas Airlines lists them for sale on their website. They even come pre-stocked.

For just over $1,000 U.S. dollars, a full bar cart comes with mini bottles of champagne, white and red wine, snacks like biscuits, cookies and almonds, as well as first class amenities like blankets and four sets of pajamas.

Qantas also offers a half bar cart.

The carts come from the airline’s 747 planes that are being retired. As such, the carts are a little banged up from hundreds of trips up and down those narrow aisles.

The carts were listed for sale Wednesday, and within hours, the full carts and half carts were sold out.

While that is really quick, it’s not as quick as Qantas sold tickets to a seven-hour flight to nowhere; a sightseeing flight around Australia. Those were snapped up in just minutes.

