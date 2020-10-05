Airbnb blocking one-night reservations on Halloween to stop spread of coronavirus

In a bid to stop parties that could spread the coronavirus, Airbnb says they would block one-night reservations on Halloween. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Airbnb is doing its part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release, Airbnb said they are banning all bookings for entire-home listings in the U.S. and Canada that occur over the Halloween weekend to protect the public’s health.

If guests previously booked to stay somewhere that fits that criteria, Airbnb said the company would reimburse them.

“The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts’ homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties,” Airbnb said in the press release. “This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in. We will also be introducing additional measures to complement the two-night minimum in an effort to stop as many large gatherings as possible.”

Airbnb said anyone who violates the policy could have their account removed or face legal action.