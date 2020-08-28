AIDA Cruises pushes back restart to Nov. 1

The passenger cruise ship “Aida Aura” is illuminated by fireworks during a parade at the so called “Cruise Days” in the harbor of Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2008. The city of Hamburg is celebrating the Cruise Days, a gathering of some of the world’s largest passenger cruise ships. The event will run until Sunday, Aug. 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Fabian Bimmer)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A German cruise line, that is part of Carnival Cruises, pushed back its restart date to Nov. 1.

In a press release, AIDA Cruises said the ship AIDAmar would set off on a seven-day voyage to the Canary Islands.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conditions are currently not in place in Germany’s neighboring European countries, especially in the north with Norway and Denmark or the Baltic states,” the company said. “For many distant destinations outside of Europe, the Federal Republic of Germany has issued a travel warning, or the respective countries have prohibited calls of cruise ships until 2021. As a result, the company has canceled its previously announced cruises for September. It has updated its fall and winter 2020-2021 program to provide its guests and sales partners additional time to plan and book vacations for a safe and enjoyable return to cruise holidays.”

The company said they canceled its previously scheduled September and October cruises due to the coronavirus pandemic and updated its schedule for fall and winter.

“Even though it is currently not possible for cruise ships to call at Norway, which is so important for our voyages to the north, we are confident that the first AIDA ships from Germany will be able to travel to Northern Europe again at the beginning of 2021,” said Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises in the press release.

Cruises will resume sailing operations in the western Mediterranean with AIDAstella on Dec. 12, the company said.