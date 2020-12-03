After rescuing woman from rollover crash, firefighters deliver her groceries to her home

by: WCPO Staff

After rescuing woman from rollover crash, firefighters deliver her groceries to her home

CINCINNATI, Ohio – After Cincinnati firefighters rescued a woman trapped in a rollover crash on Wednesday, they made sure her groceries made it home safely, too.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash on Vine Street and Central Parkway, but without her vehicle, the woman worried she had no way to get her groceries home.

That’s when the Cincinnati firefighters with Engine 5 went a step further.

Following the rescue, they helped remove those bags of groceries from the woman’s car, met back at her address and helped take them up into her apartment.

“Every day, our fire companies do things like this,” said Lt. Bill Feckter with Engine 5. “It’s not in our job description, but there are things, those things we enjoy doing, above and beyond our job scope.”

Feckter also remembered a recent call to a woman’s house for an electrical short in her stove. It didn’t take long for firefighters to stop the short when they noticed the woman had prepared food that hadn’t been cooked yet.

“We realized that she had no means to cook the food, so we decided as a group to bring it back to the firehouse, cook it for her and deliver it to her,” he said.

That’s why Feckter said Wednesday’s act of kindness came as no surprise.

“I wouldn’t expect anything less out of these guys.”

This story was originally published by staff at WCPO.

