After man trashes Free Little Library, non-profit creates book drive

National News

by: WMAR Staff

Posted: / Updated:
library.png

A man was caught on camera vandalizing a Free Little Library.

BALTIMORE — It’s not just the news of a Free Little Library being vandalized that is turning heads in a Baltimore community. The narration of the crime itself is worth its weight in laughter.

“I thought it was hilarious when I sped it up and cut it,” said Jacqui Cummings. “I said to myself, ‘you don’t need to fight over it, just make a joke of it.'”

The initial vandalism happened on November 7th around 8 p.m. outside Notre Maison Connects. The non-profit focuses on empowering youth while supporting families and strengthening communities.

Cummings is the founder of the organization. She said when she first saw the damage, she shed a tear.

“I did because I do a lot of work myself,” she said.

Cummings is no stranger to hands-on-work. Not only did she do metal-work to create the Free Little Library, she’s experienced in hard labor, helping build day-care centers in other countries.

“I love giving back and educating,” she said.

In light of the vandalism Cummings launched a community book drive. So far more than 200 books have been donated.

“Some are children’s level books and some adult books,” said Cummings ” There are different books for all levels and I like that variety.”

This story originally reported by Dave Detling on WMAR2News.com.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore